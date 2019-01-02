Amen Corner60s British Group. Formed 1966. Disbanded 1970
Amen Corner
1966
Amen Corner Biography (Wikipedia)
Amen Corner were a Welsh rock group, formed in late 1966 in Cardiff, Wales.
Amen Corner Tracks
Bend Me Shape Me
Bend Me Shape Me
Bend Me Shape Me
(If Paradise Is) Half As Nice
(If Paradise Is) Half As Nice
(If Paradise Is) Half As Nice
Hello Suzie
Hello Suzie
Hello Suzie
High in the Sky
High in the Sky
High in the Sky
Bend Me, Shape Me (edit)
Bend Me, Shape Me (edit)
Bend Me, Shape Me (edit)
