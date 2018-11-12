Jon Randall Stewart (born February 17, 1969 in Dallas, Texas) is an American country music singer, songwriter, and musician. Signed to RCA Nashville in 1995, he debuted that year with the album What You Don't Know. A second album for RCA, 1996's Great Day to Be Alive, was recorded but never released. That same year, Randall entered Top 40 on the country charts as a duet partner on then-wife Lorrie Morgan's song "By My Side". A third album (and second to be released), 1998's Cold Coffee Morning, was issued on Asylum Records, followed by 1999's Willin′ on the independent Eminent label. Finally, in 2005, he issued Walking Among the Living on Epic Records.

In addition to the four studio albums that he has released, and the three songs he has charted on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, Randall co-wrote the song "Whiskey Lullaby", which became a Top 5 hit when Brad Paisley recorded it as a duet with Alison Krauss on his 2003 album Mud on the Tires.