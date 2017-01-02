The New Basement TapesFormed March 2014
The New Basement Tapes is a British-American musical supergroup made up of members Jim James, Elvis Costello, Marcus Mumford, Taylor Goldsmith, and Rhiannon Giddens. The group is best known for Lost on the River: The New Basement Tapes, their 2014 album which consists of tracks based on newly uncovered lyrics handwritten by Bob Dylan in 1967 during the recording of his 1975 album with The Band, The Basement Tapes. The group is also featured in the 2014 Showtime documentary Lost Songs: The Basement Tapes Continued.
Down On The Bottom
The New Basement Tapes
Down On The Bottom
Down On The Bottom
When I Get My Hands On You
The New Basement Tapes
When I Get My Hands On You
When I Get My Hands On You
Lost On The River
The New Basement Tapes
Lost On The River
Lost On The River
Liberty Street>
The New Basement Tapes
Liberty Street>
Liberty Street>
Nothing To It (Featuring Jim James)
The New Basement Tapes
Nothing To It (Featuring Jim James)
Duncan & Jimmy
The New Basement Tapes
Duncan & Jimmy
Duncan & Jimmy
