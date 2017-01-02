The New Basement Tapes is a British-American musical supergroup made up of members Jim James, Elvis Costello, Marcus Mumford, Taylor Goldsmith, and Rhiannon Giddens. The group is best known for Lost on the River: The New Basement Tapes, their 2014 album which consists of tracks based on newly uncovered lyrics handwritten by Bob Dylan in 1967 during the recording of his 1975 album with The Band, The Basement Tapes. The group is also featured in the 2014 Showtime documentary Lost Songs: The Basement Tapes Continued.