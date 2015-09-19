Nick EvansBorn 9 January 1947
Nick Evans Biography (Wikipedia)
Nick Evans (born January 1947 in Newport, Monmouthshire, South Wales) was a Welsh jazz and progressive rock trombonist.
Aberdeen Angus
Graham Collier
Aberdeen Angus
Aberdeen Angus
Lullaby For A Lonely Child
Nick Evans
Lullaby For A Lonely Child
Lullaby For A Lonely Child
