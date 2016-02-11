Chaotic Dischord
Chaotic Dischord
Chaotic Dischord Biography (Wikipedia)
Chaotic Dischord were a punk rock band from Bristol, England, formed by members of Vice Squad and their road crew in 1981. The band also recorded a one-off EP under the name Sex Aids.
