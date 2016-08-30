Jammer
Jahmek Power (born 3 June 1982), better known by his stage name Jammer, is an English grime MC, rapper and producer, known for being a member of Boy Better Know and a former member of N.A.S.T.Y Crew. Jammer also runs Lord of the Mics, an annual battle-rap competition released on DVD and well known in grime.
Jammer Performances & Interviews
- My First Bars: Jammerhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03z4wq5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03z4wq5.jpg2016-07-20T13:55:00.000ZThe Murkle Man recalls writing and spitting his first lyrics in Jamaican patois.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03z4wtk
My First Bars: Jammer
- Jammer drops in for Toddla's T Timehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01c105f.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01c105f.jpg2013-06-28T10:14:00.000ZJammer drops in for Toddla's T Time and talks Decline, Snakeyman & picks his fave tunes!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01c1060
Jammer drops in for Toddla's T Time
