SpektrumUK house/electro live group, key track "Kinda New"
Spektrum
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1d6d0877-4e30-45cf-937a-ebc19167dc07
Spektrum Biography (Wikipedia)
Spektrum is a London-based house act consisting of:
The band had a #1 song on the UK Dance Chart in 2007, with the Dirty South remix of their 2004 track, "Kinda New". The same track had peaked at #70 on the UK Singles Chart in September 2004.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Spektrum Tracks
Sort by
Kinda New (Tiefschwarz Remix)
Spektrum
Kinda New (Tiefschwarz Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh17.jpglink
Kinda New (Tiefschwarz Remix)
Last played on
Hustler
Spektrum
Hustler
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hustler
Performer
Last played on
Minimise That (feat. Flirta D)
Spektrum
Minimise That (feat. Flirta D)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Minimise That (feat. Flirta D)
Last played on
Freakbox (Alter Ego Mix)
Spektrum
Freakbox (Alter Ego Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Freakbox (Alter Ego Mix)
Last played on
Hotsteppa (Bulletproof Remix)
Spektrum
Hotsteppa (Bulletproof Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hotsteppa (Bulletproof Remix)
Last played on
Kinda New (Tiefswcharz Remix)
Spektrum
Kinda New (Tiefswcharz Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Robocops & Flipflops (Thomas Gandey Remix)
Spektrum
Robocops & Flipflops (Thomas Gandey Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kinda New (Tiefschwarz Vocal Remix Kissy Klub Version)
Spektrum
Kinda New (Tiefschwarz Vocal Remix Kissy Klub Version)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kind Of New (Tiefschwartz Remix)
Spektrum
Kind Of New (Tiefschwartz Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kinda New
Spektrum
Kinda New
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kinda New
Last played on
Spektrum Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist