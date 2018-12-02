Natalie La RoseBorn 12 July 1988
Natalie La Rose
1988-07-12
Natalie La Rose Biography (Wikipedia)
Natalie La Rose (born 11 July 1988) is a Dutch singer, songwriter and dancer from Amsterdam. In 2013, she signed a recording contract with American rapper Flo Rida's International Music Group imprint and Republic Records.
Natalie La Rose Tracks
Somebody (feat. Jeremih)
Somebody (feat. Jeremih)
Last played on
Ordinary People (Radio 1Xtra Live Lounge, 27th May 2015)
Past BBC Events
1Xtra Live: 2015 - Leeds
Leeds
2015-10-17T04:17:59
17
Oct
2015
1Xtra Live: 2015 - Leeds
Leeds
Live Lounge: Natalie La Rose
BBC Broadcasting House
2015-05-27T04:17:59
27
May
2015
Live Lounge: Natalie La Rose
BBC Broadcasting House
