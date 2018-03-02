Billy Bremner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1946
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1d5ffcf2-4077-4cc4-93eb-5d1e87dd15a5
Billy Bremner Biography (Wikipedia)
William Murray Bremner (born 4 August 1946, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Scotland) is a Scottish guitarist, best known for his work in the band Rockpile and on many of Nick Lowe and Dave Edmunds' albums. He has also played with The Pretenders, Shakin' Stevens, Carlene Carter and The Coal Porters, as well as issuing four solo albums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Billy Bremner Tracks
Sort by
Loud Music In Cars
Billy Bremner
Loud Music In Cars
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Loud Music In Cars
Last played on
Billy Bremner Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist