Michelangelo FaggioliBorn 1666. Died 1733
Michelangelo Faggioli
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1666
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1d5dfcca-56ae-4708-a428-e7e00fb7b278
Michelangelo Faggioli Biography (Wikipedia)
Michelangelo Faggioli (1666–1733) was an Italian lawyer and celebrated amateur composer of humorous cantatas in Neapolitan dialect. A founder of a new genre of Neapolitan comedy, he was the composer of the opera buffa La Cilla in 1706.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Michelangelo Faggioli Tracks
Sort by
Marte, ammore, guerra e pace from the opera 'La Cilla' [Naples 1706]
Michelangelo Faggioli
Marte, ammore, guerra e pace from the opera 'La Cilla' [Naples 1706]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Marte, ammore, guerra e pace from the opera 'La Cilla' [Naples 1706]
Choir
Last played on
Back to artist