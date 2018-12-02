The Creation1960s English rock band. Formed 1966. Disbanded 1968
The Creation
1966
The Creation Biography (Wikipedia)
The Creation were an English rock band, formed in 1966. Their best-known songs are "Making Time", which was one of the first rock songs to feature a guitar played with a bow, and "Painter Man", which made the Top 40 in the UK Singles Chart in late 1966, and reached No. 8 in the German chart in April 1967. It was later covered by Boney M in 1979, and reached the No. 10 position in the UK chart. "Making Time" was used in the movie Rushmore.
Creation biographer Sean Egan defined their style as "a unique hybrid of pop, rock, psychedelia and the avant garde."
The Creation Tracks
Biff Bang Pow
Making Time
Painter Man
For All That I Am
How Does It Feel To Feel
Cool Jerk
Can I Join Your Band ?
Nightmares
How Does It Feel
I Am The Walker
Tom Tom
