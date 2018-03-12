Hard Rock Sofa was a Russian electronic dance music duo formed in Smolensk in 2005. Composed of Alexander Shapovalov and Denis Chepikov, they were signed popular EDM music labels like Axwell's Axtone Records or Steve Angello's Size Records. Prior to 2012, they have collaborated closely with another Russian EDM trio, Swanky Tunes. Their career has been suspended in December 2014, when shortly later Alexander Shapovalov started solo career under stage name Shapov.