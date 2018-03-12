Hard Rock SofaFormed 2005
Hard Rock Sofa
2005
Hard Rock Sofa Biography (Wikipedia)
Hard Rock Sofa was a Russian electronic dance music duo formed in Smolensk in 2005. Composed of Alexander Shapovalov and Denis Chepikov, they were signed popular EDM music labels like Axwell's Axtone Records or Steve Angello's Size Records. Prior to 2012, they have collaborated closely with another Russian EDM trio, Swanky Tunes. Their career has been suspended in December 2014, when shortly later Alexander Shapovalov started solo career under stage name Shapov.
Hard Rock Sofa Tracks
Here We Go
Quasar
Blow Up (Thomas Gold vs. Axwell Remix) vs. Rolling In The Deep (Acapella)
VS Artist
Here We Go
Get Down (Original Mix)
Rasputin
Arms Around Me (Chocolate Puma Remix)
Arms Around Me
Skidka & Hard Rock Sofa
Arms Around Me
Arms Around Me
Performer
Let Me Hear You Scream
Sunrise Moloko (Hard Rock Sofa Bootleg)
Arms Around Me (Original Mix)
Performer
Get Down
Arms Around Me
Skidka & Hard Rock Sofa
Arms Around Me
Arms Around Me
Performer
Get Down
Let Me Hear Your Scream
Sidka & Hard Rock Sofa
Let Me Hear Your Scream
Let Me Hear Your Scream
Performer
Latex Spectrum Blow Up (Jose De Mara Mashup)
Here We Go
Swedish House Mafia ft Hard Rock Sofa and Swanky Tunes
Here We Go
Here We Go
Performer
Rasputin Clarity (R3hab Bootleg)
Quasar (Original Mix)
Starlight
Blow up (Thomas Gold vs Axwell remix)
