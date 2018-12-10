Bill Ryder-JonesBorn 10 August 1983
Bill Ryder-Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
William Edward Ryder-Jones (born 10 August 1983) is an English singer-songwriter, musician, producer and composer from West Kirby, Merseyside. He co-founded the band The Coral, together with James Skelly, Lee Southall, Paul Duffy, and Ian Skelly, playing as their lead guitarist from 1996 until 2008. He has since pursued a solo career, writing both his own albums and film scores, as well as producing records for other artists and appearing as a session musician.
Ryder-Jones' debut album, If..., an instrumental concept album featuring the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, serving as an imaginary film score for the Italo Calvino novel, If on a Winter's Night a Traveller..., was released in 2011 to critical acclaim. His second album, A Bad Wind Blows in My Heart was released in 2013, again to positive reviews. His third, West Kirby County Primary, was released in November 2015. Both are departures from the orchestral nature of If..., the former featuring a more traditional collection of minimal folk songs, and the latter being a heavier, more alternative folk rock album.
And Then There's You
Recover
Don't Be Scared, I Love You
No One's Trying To Kill You
Mither
Time Will Be the Only Saviour
The Reader
John
