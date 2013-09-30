Texas Johnny BrownBorn 22 February 1928. Died 1 July 2013
Texas Johnny Brown (February 22, 1928 – July 1, 2013) was an American blues guitarist, songwriter and singer, best known for his composition "Two Steps from the Blues". In a lengthy career, he worked with Joe Hinton, Amos Milburn, Ruth Brown, Bobby Bland, Lavelle White, Buddy Ace and Junior Parker. He was born in Mississippi, but his long association with Houston, Texas, gave him his stage name.
Before his death, Allmusic noted that Brown "remains one of the more immovable veterans dotting the inexplicably low-key Houston blues landscape". His jazzy guitar style of playing the blues has been attributed to the influence of Charlie Christian early in Brown's career.
