Joe Esposito Biography
Joe "Bean" Esposito (born May 5, 1948) is a Grammy-nominated American singer/songwriter whose career spans from the 1970s to the present day. Esposito's songs have been recorded by Donna Summer, Aretha Franklin, Labelle, Stephen Stills and others.
You're The Best
Joe Esposito
You're The Best
You're The Best
Lady, Lady, Lady
Joe Esposito
Lady, Lady, Lady
Lady, Lady, Lady
Lady, Lady
Giorgio Moroder
Lady, Lady
Lady, Lady
Lady, Lady, Lady
Joe Esposito
Lady, Lady, Lady
Lady, Lady, Lady
