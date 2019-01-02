Ten Tonnes
Ten Tonnes Performances & Interviews
2018-11-20 Ten Tonnes - Lucy (BBC Music Introducing session) Ten Tonnes (AKA Ethan Barnett) throws a bit of Drake's In My Feelings into the mix too...
Ten Tonnes - Lucy (BBC Music Introducing session)
2018-11-20 Ten Tonnes - G.I.V.E. (BBC Music Introducing session) Hertford's Ten Tonnes (AKA Ethan Barnett) performs in session at Maida Vale.
Ten Tonnes - G.I.V.E. (BBC Music Introducing session)
2018-11-20 Ten Tonnes - Better Than Me (BBC Music Introducing session) Hertford's Ten Tonnes (AKA Ethan Barnett) performs in session at Maida Vale.
Ten Tonnes - Better Than Me (BBC Music Introducing session)
2018-06-04 On tour with Ten Tonnes and ONR From The Great Escape to The Biggest Weekend: we followed Ten Tonnes and ONR on the Biggest Weekend Fringe Tour, stopping at Leeds, Bristol and Reading along the way.
On tour with Ten Tonnes and ONR
2016-11-10 Ten Tonnes - Lucy (Reading Festival 2016) This week we go back to Ten Tonnes performing Lucy on the BBC Introducing stage at Reading Festival 2016.
Ten Tonnes - Lucy (Reading Festival 2016)
2016-08-28 Ten Tonnes - Lucy (Reading + Leeds 2016) Performing live on the BBC Introducing Stage on Saturday
Ten Tonnes - Lucy (Reading + Leeds 2016)
2016-08-26 Ten Tonnes - Lucy Listen to Lucy by Ten Tonnes on Radio 1's playlist from 26th August.
Ten Tonnes - Lucy
Ten Tonnes Tracks
Better Than Me
Ten Tonnes
Better Than Me
Better Than Me
Last played on
Lay It On Me (Live from The Great Escape 2018)
Ten Tonnes
Lay It On Me (Live from The Great Escape 2018)
G.I.V.E
Ten Tonnes
G.I.V.E
G.I.V.E
Last played on
LUCY/IN MY FEELINGS
Ten Tonnes
LUCY/IN MY FEELINGS
LUCY/IN MY FEELINGS
Last played on
Playlists featuring Ten Tonnes
Upcoming Events
30
Jan
2019
Ten Tonnes
King Tut's Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow, UK
31
Jan
2019
Ten Tonnes, The Pale White
The Deaf Institute, Manchester, UK
2
Feb
2019
Ten Tonnes, The Pale White
Thekla, Bristol, UK
5
Feb
2019
Ten Tonnes, The Pale White
Scala, London, UK
5
May
2019
Ten Tonnes, Jake Bugg, Tom Grennan, Blaenavon, Catherine McGrath, Lauren Aquilina, Blinders and The Mouse Outfit
O2 Academy Newcastle, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Coventry, War Memorial Park
2018-05-27T04:40:45
27
May
2018
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Coventry, War Memorial Park
Reading + Leeds: 2016
Reading
2016-08-27T04:40:45
27
Aug
2016
Reading + Leeds: 2016
Reading
