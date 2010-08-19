Admiral RadleyFormed January 2010
Admiral Radley
Admiral Radley Biography (Wikipedia)
Admiral Radley is an American indie rock band based in California, formed in late 2009 by members from the bands Grandaddy (Jason Lytle and Aaron Burtch) and Earlimart (Aaron Espinoza and Ariana Murray). Admiral Radley released their debut album, I Heart California, on July 13, 2010 on their label The Ship.
Admiral Radley Tracks
Ghosts of Syllables
Sunburn Kids
The Thread
I Heart California
