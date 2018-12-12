Davey Arthur
Davey Arthur
Davey Arthur Biography (Wikipedia)
Davey Arthur (born in Donegal) is an Irish folk singer.
Davey Arthur Tracks
When You Were Sweet Sixteen
The Fureys
The Fureys
The Green Fields Of France
The Fureys
Beautiful Dreamer
The Fureys
Morning On A Distant Shore
The Fureys
When You Were Sweet Sixteen (original version)
The Fureys
The Lonesome Boatman
The Fureys
The Chicken Song
The Fureys
Steal Away
The Fureys & Davey Arthur
Ill Take You Home Again, Kathleen
Davey Arthur
Beautiful dreamer
Davey Arthur
Red Rose Cafe
Davey Arthur
Love Letters in the Sand
Davey Arthur
