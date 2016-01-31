Gus Viseur et son orchestre
Gus Viseur et son orchestre
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1d47fffc-836b-4dad-acba-a67f6173eab3
Biography (Wikipedia)
Gus Viseur, born Gustave-Joseph Viseur (15 May 1915 – 25 August 1974) was a Belgian/French button accordionist.
Gus Viseur was a virtuoso in the musette genre, during the swing era in the 1930s. He is the only jazz accordionist who is a member of the famous Hot Club de France, conducted by Charles Delaunay.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Swing 39
Gus Viseur et son orchestre
Swing 39
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Swing 39
Last played on
Flambee Montalbanaise
Gus Viseur et son orchestre
Flambee Montalbanaise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flambee Montalbanaise
Last played on
Artist Links
Back to artist