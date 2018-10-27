The MobBritish anarchopunk band
The Mob
The Mob Biography (Wikipedia)
The Mob is an English anarcho-punk band, formed in Yeovil, Somerset in the late 1970s.
The Mob Tracks
Witch Hunt
Witch Hunt
Shuffling Souls
Shuffling Souls
Mirror Breaks
Mirror Breaks
