Wolfsbane Formed 1984
Wolfsbane
1984
Wolfsbane Biography (Wikipedia)
Wolfsbane are an English heavy metal band. Formed in 1984, the band remained active until lead singer Blaze Bayley went on to join Iron Maiden in 1994. After a couple of reunion shows in 2007 and 2009, Wolfsbane officially reunited in June 2010. To date, Wolfsbane have released four studio albums, two live albums, two compilation albums, two EPs and three demos. In 2012, a lost "Live in the Studio" recording was found in Jase Edwards' loft and was mastered and released as a special, "available only on tour", making it a rare limited edition. The band have had a few changes in their line-up since their formation. 4 different drummers.
Wolfsbane Tracks
I Like It Hot
You Really Got Me - Wokington 1991
Temple Of Rock - Wokington 1991
Smashed And Blind - Wokington 1991
Money To Burn - Wokington 1991
Kathy Wilson - Wokington 1991
You Load Me Down - Wokington 1991
I Like It Hot - Wokington 1991
Steel - Wokington 1991
Dead At Last - Wokington 1991
Paint The Town Red - Wokington 1991
Man Hunt - Wokington 1991
Shakin'
Money To Burn
Fell Out Of Heaven
