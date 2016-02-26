Wolfsbane are an English heavy metal band. Formed in 1984, the band remained active until lead singer Blaze Bayley went on to join Iron Maiden in 1994. After a couple of reunion shows in 2007 and 2009, Wolfsbane officially reunited in June 2010. To date, Wolfsbane have released four studio albums, two live albums, two compilation albums, two EPs and three demos. In 2012, a lost "Live in the Studio" recording was found in Jase Edwards' loft and was mastered and released as a special, "available only on tour", making it a rare limited edition. The band have had a few changes in their line-up since their formation. 4 different drummers.