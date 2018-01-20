Waddy WachtelBorn 24 May 1947
Waddy Wachtel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1947-05-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1d460034-35c8-415b-84ea-563b7e35ca87
Waddy Wachtel Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert "Waddy" Wachtel (born May 24, 1947) is an American musician, composer and record producer, most notable for his guitar work. Wachtel has worked as session musician for other artists such as Linda Ronstadt, Stevie Nicks, Keith Richards (guitarist of Keith's side-band The X-pensive Winos), The Rolling Stones (lead guitar on Saint Of Me), Jon Bon Jovi, James Taylor, Iggy Pop, Warren Zevon, Bryan Ferry, Michael Sweet, Jackson Browne, and Andrew Gold, both in the studio and live.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Waddy Wachtel Tracks
Sort by
Tumbling Dice
Dan Dugmore
Tumbling Dice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmrn.jpglink
Tumbling Dice
Last played on
Poor, Poor Pitiful Me
Peter Asher
Poor, Poor Pitiful Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmrn.jpglink
Poor, Poor Pitiful Me
Last played on
I Never Will Marry
Linda Ronstadt
I Never Will Marry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmrn.jpglink
I Never Will Marry
Last played on
Back to artist