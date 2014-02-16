Sandesh Shandilya
Sandesh Shandilya
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1d45bbc3-0b99-4b33-b796-830d13449f6c
Sandesh Shandilya Biography (Wikipedia)
Sandesh Shandilya is an Indian film composer, musician, and singer, working in Bollywood, most known for his work in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), Chameli, Road, Uff Kya Jadoo Mohabbat Hai and Socha Na Tha.
His 2001 music album Piya Basanti was a mega-hit and won International viewers' choice award at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards. His teacher, Ustad Sultan Khan sung the hit song Piya Basanti for him on this album.
He took basic training of music from maestro Ustad Sultan Khan who was a noted Sarangi player too.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sandesh Shandilya Tracks
Sort by
Radha Rani (feat. Shweta Pandit)
Sandesh Shandilya
Radha Rani (feat. Shweta Pandit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br70l.jpglink
Radha Rani (feat. Shweta Pandit)
Last played on
Radha Rani (Ft. Shweta Pandit)
Sandesh Shandilya
Radha Rani (Ft. Shweta Pandit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Radha Rani (Ft. Shweta Pandit)
Last played on
Radha Rani
Sandesh Shandilya
Radha Rani
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Radha Rani
Last played on
Sandesh Shandilya Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist