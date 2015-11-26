Johann Valentin RathgeberBorn 3 April 1682. Died 2 June 1750
Johann Valentin Rathgeber
1682-04-03
Biography (Wikipedia)
Johann Valentin Rathgeber (3 April 1682 – 2 June 1750) was a German composer, organist and choirmaster of the Baroque Era.
Tracks
Aufforderung zur Freude (Rathgeber); Die Kunst des Küssens (Hammerschmidt)
Salve Regina
