Sunn O))) Biography (Wikipedia)
Sunn O))) (pronounced "sun") is an American experimental metal band from Seattle, Washington that formed in 1998. The band is known for an extremely heavy sound that blends diverse genres including drone, black metal, dark ambient, and noise rock, and for very loud live performances. Supported by a varying cast of collaborators, the band was formed by two core members: Stephen O'Malley (also of Khanate and Burning Witch) and Greg Anderson (of Goatsnake and Engine Kid).
It Took The Night To Believe
Sunn O)))
Brando
Scott Walker
The Grimm Robe Demos: Black Wedding
Sunn O)))
Western Horn
Sunn O)))
Fetish
Sunn O)))
Akuma No Kuma
Sunn O))) & Boris
Performer
Etna
Sunn O))) & Boris
Performer
The Sinking Belle (Blue Sheep)
Sunn O)))
Let There Be Light
Sunn O)))
Lullaby
Scott Walker + Sunn O))), Scott Walker & Sunn O)))
Composer
Kannon 3
Sunn O)))
Blood Swamp
Sunn O)))
Sin Nanna
Sunn O)))
Etna
Sunn O)))
Bull
Scott Walker & Sunn O)))
Performer
Lullaby
Scott Walker
Hunting And Gathering
Sunn O)))
Alice
Sunn O)))
Big Church
Sunn O)))
Cry for the Weeper
Sunn O)))
My Wall
Sunn O)))
