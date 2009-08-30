Lynne Wintersteller is an American actress best known for her work in the theatre. A gifted soprano, she has appeared in several musicals including starring in the original production of Maltby and Shire's off-Broadway musical Closer Than Ever in 1989 at the Cherry Lane Theatre. A critical success, the show ran for 312 performances and a CD recording was made on the RCA Victor label. For her performance in the production she was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical.

Wintersteller's other off-Broadway credits include Sadie in Isaiah Sheffer's The Rise of David Levinsky at the John Houseman Theatre in 1987 and Amy in Melissa Manchester's I Sent a Letter to My Love at Primary Stages in 1995. She made her Broadway debut in the original 1993 production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's A Grand Night for Singing which was produced by the Roundabout Theatre Company. The production garnered a Tony Award nomination for Best Musical. In 2005 she appeared as Diane de Poitiers in Beth Blatt's The Mistress Cycle at The Lion at Theater Row.