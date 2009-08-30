Lynne Wintersteller
Lynne Wintersteller Biography (Wikipedia)
Lynne Wintersteller is an American actress best known for her work in the theatre. A gifted soprano, she has appeared in several musicals including starring in the original production of Maltby and Shire's off-Broadway musical Closer Than Ever in 1989 at the Cherry Lane Theatre. A critical success, the show ran for 312 performances and a CD recording was made on the RCA Victor label. For her performance in the production she was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical.
Wintersteller's other off-Broadway credits include Sadie in Isaiah Sheffer's The Rise of David Levinsky at the John Houseman Theatre in 1987 and Amy in Melissa Manchester's I Sent a Letter to My Love at Primary Stages in 1995. She made her Broadway debut in the original 1993 production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's A Grand Night for Singing which was produced by the Roundabout Theatre Company. The production garnered a Tony Award nomination for Best Musical. In 2005 she appeared as Diane de Poitiers in Beth Blatt's The Mistress Cycle at The Lion at Theater Row.
Lynne Wintersteller Tracks
Sort by