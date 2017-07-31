NaNaJapanese duo. Formed 1996
1996
NaNa (Japanese ナナ) is a Japanese musical duo from Tokyo, Japan, consisting of Chikako Watanabe and Shigeo Tamaru . Their music draws on several influences including alternative rock, experimental rock, trip hop and downtempo.
Body Groove (Garage Classical 2017)
Snake Girl
