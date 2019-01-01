Shelly PooleBorn 20 March 1972
Shelly Poole
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqf38.jpg
1972-03-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1d38bbea-5aef-4e25-a02e-6143e1796232
Shelly Poole Biography (Wikipedia)
Michelle Lena "Shelly" Poole (born 20 March 1972, Barking, Greater London, England) is an English songwriter and singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Shelly Poole Tracks
Sort by
Shelly Poole Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist