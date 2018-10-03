Rosa Mannion (born 1962) is a British operatic soprano who has sung leading roles both in the opera houses of the UK and Europe and in the recording studio. Although particularly known for her roles in the operas of Handel and Mozart, she sang a wide repertoire during her career including Violetta in La traviata and all three of the leading female roles in The Tales of Hoffmann (Olympia, Antonia, and Giulietta).

Mannion was born in Liverpool and studied at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music before making her operatic debut in 1984 as Adina in L'elisir d'amore with Scottish Opera. Her singing career was cut short by illness in 1998, and she now teaches singing privately and as a member of the teaching staff at Bath Spa University and London's Royal College of Music.