Roger Wolfe KahnBorn 19 October 1907. Died 12 July 1962
Roger Wolfe Kahn (October 19, 1907 – July 12, 1962) was an American jazz and popular musician, composer, bandleader (Roger Wolfe Kahn and His Orchestra) and an aviator.
Crazy Rhythm
