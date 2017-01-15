Alana Summer Davis (born May 6, 1974) is an American singer-songwriter. Her father, Walter Davis Jr., was an African-American pianist who played alongside such jazz greats as Charlie Parker and Dizzy Gillespie.

A record deal with Elektra Records produced Davis' first two albums; Blame It on Me, which was chosen as one of Time's five best albums of 1997, and 2001's Fortune Cookies, which featured production by The Neptunes and Ed Tuton. She released videos of the songs "32 Flavors" and "Crazy."

Davis achieved a radio hit with the single "32 Flavors" from her debut album. The song is a cover version of a track written and previously recorded by Ani DiFranco. Blame It on Me stayed on the Billboard Top 200 for seven weeks, peaking at #157 in February 1998 and reaching sales of over 240,000 in the United States. "Murder", also from Blame It on Me, was sampled on Jay-Z's Vol. 3... Life and Times of S. Carter.

After a guest appearance on the 1999 soundtrack to The Mod Squad, Davis left Elektra and signed a single deal with SME Records. She released the single "Carry On" on this label, and the song was featured in a Super Bowl commercial for Sony Electronics.