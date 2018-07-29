FuegoMerengue mambo, reggaeton, latin urban artist. Born 24 September 1981
Fuego
1981-09-24
Fuego Biography (Wikipedia)
Miguel A. Duran, Jr. (born September 24, 1981) better known by his stage name Fuego (English: Fire) is an American singer, songwriter and founder of Fireboy Inc./Sauce Gang, currently signed to Lionfish Entertainment.
