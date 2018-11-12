Fariha PervezPakistani singer. Born 1970
Fariha Pervez
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02z70c2.jpg
1970
Fariha Pervez Biography (Wikipedia)
Fariha Pervez (Urdu: فریحہ پرویز) is a prolific and versatile Pakistani female singer. She is specially known for the rendition of various popular and famous Ghazals. She started her career anchoring and acting from a very young age on PTV (Pakistan Television Corporation). She also co-hosted a popular children's music program "Aangan Aangan Taray". After the release of her debut album "Nice & Naughty", her song "Patang Baaz" (a.k.a. Bo kata) became an instant hit and from there her musical career took off and she decided to focus solely on singing.
Fariha Pervez Tracks
Nahin Maloom
Ali Zafar
Jogi
Fariha Pervez
Performer
Jogi (Unplugged)
Fariha Pervez
Ranjhna
Fariha Pervez
Maaye Ni
Jawad Ahmad
Sanu Ik Pal Chain Na
Javed Bashir
Teri Rah
Fariha Pervez
Tere Naina
Fariha Pervez
Aamay Bhashaili Rey
Alamgir
Jhoolay Laal
Sajjad Ali
