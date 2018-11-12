Fariha Pervez (Urdu: فریحہ پرویز‬‎) is a prolific and versatile Pakistani female singer. She is specially known for the rendition of various popular and famous Ghazals. She started her career anchoring and acting from a very young age on PTV (Pakistan Television Corporation). She also co-hosted a popular children's music program "Aangan Aangan Taray". After the release of her debut album "Nice & Naughty", her song "Patang Baaz" (a.k.a. Bo kata) became an instant hit and from there her musical career took off and she decided to focus solely on singing.