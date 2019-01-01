Indiana Gregg (born Indiana Melissa in Terre Haute, Indiana) is a singer-songwriter living in Lenzie near Glasgow, Scotland. Her music contains elements of pop, soul and folk. Releases include featured artist on Kool & the Gang's "The Hits Reloaded" where she performed their hit titled "Tonight" and a 2007 debut release of her album "Woman At Work" with singles "Sweet Things", "Love Is Blind" and "One of Us" released from the album in April, June and October 2007 respectively.

Indiana was also founder and director of Kerchoonz.com, a social networking site that was launched in 2009 and bought-out in 2011.