Jah MasonReggae singer/deejay from Jamaica. Born November 1970
Jah Mason
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1970-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1d3109fb-8198-4ce2-b031-a2c5ad551b55
Jah Mason Biography (Wikipedia)
Andre Johnson (born December 29, 1970), better known by his stage name Jah Mason, also known as Fire Mason, is a reggae singer/deejay from Jamaica, active as a recording artist since 1991.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jah Mason Tracks
Sort by
My Princess Gone
Jah Mason
My Princess Gone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Princess Gone
Last played on
Blazing Fire (Benny Page Remix) (feat. Jah Mason & FRISCO)
Demolition Man
Blazing Fire (Benny Page Remix) (feat. Jah Mason & FRISCO)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031h9t9.jpglink
Blazing Fire (Benny Page Remix) (feat. Jah Mason & FRISCO)
Last played on
Chopstick Dubplate
Jah Mason
Chopstick Dubplate
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chopstick Dubplate
Last played on
Journey To Life
Jah Mason
Journey To Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Journey To Life
Last played on
Alive
Jah Mason
Alive
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alive
Last played on
Princess Gawn
Jah Mason
Princess Gawn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Princess Gawn
Last played on
Love Is Amazing
Jah Mason
Love Is Amazing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Is Amazing
Last played on
Fire 2011
Jah Mason
Fire 2011
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fire 2011
Last played on
Don't Sell Your Soul
Jah Mason
Don't Sell Your Soul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Sell Your Soul
Last played on
Hold Fire
Jah Mason
Hold Fire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hold Fire
Last played on
Life Is Just A Journey
Jah Mason
Life Is Just A Journey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Life Is Just A Journey
Life's Road
Jah Mason
Life's Road
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Life's Road
Keep Your Joy
Jah Mason
Keep Your Joy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keep Your Joy
Life Has Been Good
Jah Mason
Life Has Been Good
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Life Has Been Good
Playlists featuring Jah Mason
Jah Mason Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist