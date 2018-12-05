Pierre-Francisque Caroubel (1556 – summer 1611 or 1615) was a French violinist and composer. He is known for his dance music, bransles (he composed "Le Branle De Montirande") and galliards.

Caroubel was born in Cremona. He lived in Paris from 1576 and later collaborated with Michael Praetorius at the court of the Duke of Brunswick at Wolfenbüttel. He died in Paris.