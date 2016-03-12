Sparx is an American New Mexico music band. The band is composed of the four Sanchez sisters Verónica, Rosamaria, Kristyna and Carolina. They were known beginning with their childhood career, in the 1980s. In the 1990s they found fame in Mexico and most Latin American countries in addition to success in the United States, recording a variety of styles of songs including pop songs, as well as Latin music classics, corridos, cumbias, ballads, and boleros.

They had their beginning taking part in a songwriting competition at the festival Juguemos a Cantar with the winning song "Vamos a Jugar". They appeared as "Lorenzo Antonio y Su Grupo" (Lorenzo Antonio and His Group). They've collaborated with their brother Lorenzo often, including with albums like Corridos Famosos, Latin folk songs like a take on Juan Gabriel's and Rocío Dúrcal's "Que Bonito es Santa Fé" and even country duets like "The Wild Side of Life/It Wasn't God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels".

The sisters came from a musical family. Their father Amador Sanchez was a musician, songwriter, and record producer known as Tiny Morrie who had a huge hit "Cartas Tristes". Their mother, Gloria Pohl, was a vocalist who has recorded two albums. Their brother Lorenzo Antonio is also a renowned singing artist in his own right. Their uncles Al Hurricane dubbed Godfather of New Mexico music and Baby Gaby, as well as Al's son Al Hurricane, Jr.