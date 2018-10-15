Hooper
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1d28c9a2-5ecd-48c3-a246-1b1ef181551a
Hooper Tracks
Sort by
ROMEO AND JULIET - BALCONY SCENE
Devries
ROMEO AND JULIET - BALCONY SCENE
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhwm.jpglink
ROMEO AND JULIET - BALCONY SCENE
Last played on
Clap Your Hands
Bojanic, Bhaguandas & Hooper
Clap Your Hands
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clap Your Hands
Performer
Last played on
Easy Peasy
Bojanic, Page, Hooper & Marr
Easy Peasy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Easy Peasy
Performer
Last played on
Hooper Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist