Suzanne DancoBorn 22 January 1911. Died 10 August 2000
Suzanne Danco
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1911-01-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1d27ec95-dabe-43a5-9623-a62cc7cab1f0
Suzanne Danco Biography (Wikipedia)
Suzanne Danco (22 January 1911 – 10 August 2000), was a Belgian international soprano whose career encompassed the opera stages of Europe from Mozart to 20th century roles, recitals, recordings of opera and songs, and later teaching.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Suzanne Danco Tracks
Sort by
Paride ed Elena: O del mio dolce ardor
Christoph Willibald Gluck
Paride ed Elena: O del mio dolce ardor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025zc30.jpglink
Paride ed Elena: O del mio dolce ardor
Last played on
Les Nuits d'Ete; No 2 Le spectre de la rose
Hector Berlioz
Les Nuits d'Ete; No 2 Le spectre de la rose
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfd6.jpglink
Les Nuits d'Ete; No 2 Le spectre de la rose
Last played on
Sheherazade
Maurice Ravel
Sheherazade
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Sheherazade
Orchestra
Last played on
Les Illuminations, Op 18
Benjamin Britten
Les Illuminations, Op 18
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Les Illuminations, Op 18
Orchestra
Last played on
Socrate -drame symphonique - Part 1; Portrait de Socrate (Le banquet)
Erik Satie
Socrate -drame symphonique - Part 1; Portrait de Socrate (Le banquet)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxjb.jpglink
Socrate -drame symphonique - Part 1; Portrait de Socrate (Le banquet)
Orchestra
Last played on
The Book of the Hanging Gardens, Op. 15: 15. Wir bevolkerten die abend-dustern Lauben
Arnold Schoenberg
The Book of the Hanging Gardens, Op. 15: 15. Wir bevolkerten die abend-dustern Lauben
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx0q.jpglink
The Book of the Hanging Gardens, Op. 15: 15. Wir bevolkerten die abend-dustern Lauben
Last played on
La bonne chanson
Suzanne Danco
La bonne chanson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
La bonne chanson
Last played on
Marriage of Figaro, Act III Scene 5: Sextet: "Riconosci in questo amplesso"
Hugo Meyer-Welfing, Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, Hilde Güden, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Hilde Rössel-Majdan, Suzanne Danco, Alfred Poell, Cesare Siepi, Fernando Corena & Erich Kleiber
Marriage of Figaro, Act III Scene 5: Sextet: "Riconosci in questo amplesso"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Marriage of Figaro, Act III Scene 5: Sextet: "Riconosci in questo amplesso"
Performer
Last played on
The Book of the Hanging Gardens, Op. 15 Nos. 1-6
Hermann Reutter, Arnold Schönberg & Suzanne Danco
The Book of the Hanging Gardens, Op. 15 Nos. 1-6
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Book of the Hanging Gardens, Op. 15 Nos. 1-6
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1951: Prom 34
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e544wh
Royal Albert Hall
1951-09-05T04:01:35
5
Sep
1951
Proms 1951: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1950: Prom 34
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebnnc8
Royal Albert Hall
1950-08-30T04:01:35
30
Aug
1950
Proms 1950: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist