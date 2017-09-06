Kazimierz SerockiBorn 3 March 1922. Died 9 January 1981
Kazimierz Serocki
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1922-03-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1d273152-be4d-4735-a501-a8a7834fa05a
Kazimierz Serocki Biography (Wikipedia)
Kazimierz Serocki (3 March 1922 – 9 January 1981) was a Polish composer and one of the founders of the Warsaw Autumn contemporary music festival.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kazimierz Serocki Tracks
Sort by
Koncert romantyczny [Romantic Concerto] for piano and orchestra (1950)
Kazimierz Serocki
Koncert romantyczny [Romantic Concerto] for piano and orchestra (1950)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Koncert romantyczny [Romantic Concerto] for piano and orchestra (1950)
Performer
Orchestra
Last played on
Kazimierz Serocki Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Lutoslawski
-
Composer of the Week Grazyna Bacewicz
-
Szymanowski: Violin Concerto No. 1 and Lutoslawski: Symphony No. 4
-
Lutoslawski: Symphonic Variations
-
Lutosławski: Partita - Preview Clip
-
Lutosławski: Paroles tissées - Preview Clip
-
Lutosławski: Concerto for Orchestra - Preview Clip
-
Lutosławski: Piano Concerto - Preview Clip
-
Lutosławski: Symphonic Variations - Preview Clip
-
Lutosławski: Cello Concerto - Preview Clip
Back to artist