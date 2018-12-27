TullycraftFormed 1995
Tullycraft
1995
Tullycraft Biography (Wikipedia)
Tullycraft is an American indie pop band from Seattle, Washington who formed in 1995. They have been associated with the genre of twee pop; in fact, they are considered to be one of the true pioneers of the American twee pop movement. They are known for their DIY ethic, only releasing albums on independently owned and operated record labels.
