Marie Luise NeuneckerBorn 17 July 1955
Marie Luise Neunecker
Marie Luise Neunecker Biography (Wikipedia)
Marie Luise Neunecker (born 17 July 1955) is a German hornplayer and an academic teacher.
Adagio and Allegro in A flat major, Op 70
Robert Schumann
Andante & Variations in B flat for 2 pianos, 2 cellos & horn, op. 46
Robert Schumann
Reverie Op 24
Alexander Glazunov
Horn Quintet in E flat major, K.407
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Ensemble
Hamburg Concerto (3rd movement)
György Ligeti
Hamburg Concerto
György Ligeti
Horn Trio in E flat major, Op 40
Johannes Brahms
Concerto for violin, horn and orchestra
Ethel SMYTH, Uri Mayer, Marie Luise Neunecker, Saschko Gawriloff & Radio-Philharmonie Hannover des NDR
