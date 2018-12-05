Mary Epworth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p033pnkh.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1d21b744-ac77-4552-95fd-6adbf0a50d73
Mary Epworth Performances & Interviews
- Mary Epworth introduces her forthcoming nature inspired record Elytralhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p058hd5f.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p058hd5f.jpg2017-07-12T13:00:00.000ZPlus an exclusive first play of Mary's new single, Surprise Yourself.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p058h748
Mary Epworth introduces her forthcoming nature inspired record Elytral
- Mary Epworth joins Chris Hawkinshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02g8xvs.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02g8xvs.jpg2015-01-04T13:43:00.000ZMary Epworth joins Chris Hawkins sitting in for Mark Radcliffe and Stuart Maconie on 6 Music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02g8xw0
Mary Epworth joins Chris Hawkins
- Hollie Cook and Mary Epworth - Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p025br6v.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p025br6v.jpg2014-08-23T14:54:00.000ZChris Hawkins sits in for Mark Radcliffe and Stuart Maconie and is joined by singer-songwriters Hollie Cook and Mary Epworth.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p025br70
Hollie Cook and Mary Epworth - Interview
- Mary Epworth chats to Lauren Lavernehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01hvgpn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01hvgpn.jpg2013-10-31T13:00:00.000ZMary Epworth speaks to Lauren Laverne about her new single September.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01hvhkz
Mary Epworth chats to Lauren Laverne
Mary Epworth Tracks
Sort by
Snow Queen
Mary Epworth
Snow Queen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01slt3c.jpglink
Snow Queen
Last played on
Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse - 6 Music Session 30/09/2013
Mary Epworth
Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse - 6 Music Session 30/09/2013
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033pnkh.jpglink
Trimmed Wing - 6 Music Session 30/09/2013
Mary Epworth
Trimmed Wing - 6 Music Session 30/09/2013
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033pnkh.jpglink
Trimmed Wing - 6 Music Session 30/09/2013
Last played on
Black Doe
Mary Epworth
Black Doe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033pnkh.jpglink
Black Doe
Last played on
Me Swimming
Mary Epworth
Me Swimming
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033pnkh.jpglink
Me Swimming
Last played on
Gone Rogue
Mary Epworth
Gone Rogue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033pnkh.jpglink
Gone Rogue
Last played on
Gone Rogue (Plaid Remix)
Mary Epworth
Gone Rogue (Plaid Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033pnkh.jpglink
Gone Rogue (Plaid Remix)
Last played on
Gone Rogue (6 Music Session, 11 Oct 2017)
Mary Epworth
Gone Rogue (6 Music Session, 11 Oct 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033pnkh.jpglink
Me Swimming (6 Music Session, 11 Oct 2017)
Mary Epworth
Me Swimming (6 Music Session, 11 Oct 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033pnkh.jpglink
Surprise Yourself (Field Mix)
Mary Epworth
Surprise Yourself (Field Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033pnkh.jpglink
Surprise Yourself (Field Mix)
Last played on
Suprise Yourself (Field Music Remix)
Mary Epworth
Suprise Yourself (Field Music Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033pnkh.jpglink
Suprise Yourself (Field Music Remix)
Last played on
Lost Everything
Mary Epworth
Lost Everything
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033pnkh.jpglink
Lost Everything
Last played on
Watching the Sun Go Down
Mary Epworth
Watching the Sun Go Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033pnkh.jpglink
Watching the Sun Go Down
Last played on
Towards The Dawn
Mary Epworth
Towards The Dawn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033pnkh.jpglink
Towards The Dawn
Last played on
Burned It Down
Mary Epworth
Burned It Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033pnkh.jpglink
Burned It Down
Last played on
Surprise Yourself
Mary Epworth
Surprise Yourself
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033pnkh.jpglink
Surprise Yourself
Last played on
Surprise Yourself
Mary Hepworth
Surprise Yourself
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Surprise Yourself
Performer
Last played on
Playlists featuring Mary Epworth
Mary Epworth Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Hannah Peel featuring Duke Special - Cars In The Garden
-
Hannah Peel invites herself round to David Holmes's house.
-
6 Music artists choose their all-time favourite lyrics
-
Jane Weaver - The Architect
-
Jane Weaver - Modern Kosmology
-
Hannah Peel talks synths and plays some classic synth pop on her WASP
-
Express Yourself: Hannah Peel
-
Hannah Peel: Escapism In Music
-
Marika Hackman at Latitude Festival
-
Marika Hackman - Boyfriend (live at SXSW 2017)
Back to artist