Nicola King (born November 1975) is a jazz and soul-funk vocalist and songwriter. She won the Perrier Jazz Vocalist of the Year award at the Café De Paris in London in 2001. She has released albums, toured in Britain, Asia, and Europe, performed at the Blue Note Jazz Club in Tokyo and New York City, and Ronnie Scott's in London. She was the opening act for Al Green and The Average White Band and collaborated with Bluey Maunick of Incognito. Maunick's label, Rice Records, released her first album, New Day, in 2002.

Her EP Letting Go was featured on Soul Solutions by BBC Radio 2. In 2009, she created the Billie Holiday Songbook show in honor of the 50th anniversary of Holiday's death. Her album, It's All Good, was released by Soul Route in 2011.

King was voted Most Stylish Female at the Scottish Style Awards in 2006, the same year her album, Twelve O'Clock Tales, with guitarist Marcus Ford, was released.