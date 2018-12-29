SpizzenergiFormed 1979. Disbanded 1980
Spizzenergi
1979
Spizzenergi Biography
Spizzenergi formed in the late 1970s, an English punk/new wave band led by vocalist / guitarist Spizz (real name Kenneth Spiers). The band changed its name every year, subsequent names including Athletico Spizz 80, Spizzoil and The Spizzles.
They are notable as the first band to top the newly created UK Indie Chart early in 1980 with their single "Where's Captain Kirk?" More than two decades after its release, it was included in Mojo magazine's list of the best punk rock singles of all time.
Tracks
Where's Captain Kirk
Where's Captain Kirk
Soldier Soldier
Soldier Soldier
Here Come The Machines
Here Come The Machines
Energy Crisis BBC Session 12/03/1979
Energy Crisis BBC Session 12/03/1979
European Heros - BBC Session 12/03/1979
European Heros - BBC Session 12/03/1979
Soldier Soldier BBC Session 12/03/1979
Soldier Soldier BBC Session 12/03/1979
Life's So Safe - BBC Session 12/03/1979
Life's So Safe - BBC Session 12/03/1979
City of Eyes
City of Eyes
Intimate
Intimate
