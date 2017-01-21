West Street MobFormed 1981. Disbanded 1984
West Street Mob
1981
West Street Mob Biography (Wikipedia)
West Street Mob were a boogie and electro music trio, active between 1981 and 1984, best known for their 1983 song "Break Dance — Electric Boogie." The band comprised Joey Robinson, Jr., Warren Moore and singer Sabrina Gillison.
West Street Mob Tracks
Break Dance - Electric Boogaloo
West Street Mob
Break Dance - Electric Boogaloo
Sing A Simple Song
West Street Mob
Sing A Simple Song
Sing A Simple Song
Last played on
Let's Dance (Make Your Body Move)
West Street Mob
Let's Dance (Make Your Body Move)
I Can't Stop
West Street Mob
I Can't Stop
I Can't Stop
Last played on
West Street Mob Links
