Moses Hightower is an Icelandic soul band based out of Reykjavík, formed in 2007 by guitarist Daníel Friðrik Böðvarsson, drummer Magnús Trygvason Eliassen, bassist & lead singer Andri Ólafsson, and keyboard player & lead singer Steingrímur Karl Teague. The band has released three critically acclaimed full-length albums, and received Icelandic Music Awards along the way.

Starting out as the live band for solo chanteuse Dísa (Bryndís Jakobsdóttir), the group soon received considerable airplay with the single that would later become the title track of their debut album, Búum til börn (which translates as "Let’s make babies").

Recorded and mixed by Magnús Øder (Benny Crespo’s Gang, Lay Low), the album was self-released on July 5, 2010 and earned nominations for the Icelandic Music Award 2010 for Best Album and Best Lyrics.

From December 2011 to June 2012, in Reykjavík, Berlin and Amsterdam, the band recorded their sophomore effort, Önnur Mósebók (lit. Second Book of Moses). Magnús Øder again oversaw recording, largely onto analog tape in his Reykjavík studio Orgelsmiðjan, and mixing. The 10-track album found the band taking the debut's original, soulful vibe into more adventurous territory. Owing largely to the popularity of the advance single Stutt skref, which resided at and near the top of local radio charts for the better part of spring and early summer, the new album debuted high in the national charts when released by Record Records in August. The other singles, Sjáum hvað setur and Háa c, both took Moses' chart success a step further, spending 22 weeks on the state radio chart between them, thereof 5 weeks at the top.