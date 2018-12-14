John GardnerBritish composer. Born 2 March 1917. Died 12 December 2011
John Gardner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03h40w9.jpg
1917-03-02
John Gardner Biography (Wikipedia)
John Linton Gardner, CBE (2 March 1917 – 12 December 2011) was an English composer of classical music.
Tomorrow shall be my dancing day
Tomorrow shall be my dancing day
Tomorrow shall be my dancing day
A gallery carol
A gallery carol
A gallery carol
Overture 'Midsummer Ale', Op 73
Overture 'Midsummer Ale', Op 73
Overture 'Midsummer Ale', Op 73
My Love Is Like A Red, Red Rose
My Love Is Like A Red, Red Rose
My Love Is Like A Red, Red Rose
Choir
Singer
Director
Tomorrow shall be my dancing day, Op 75 No 2
Tomorrow shall be my dancing day, Op 75 No 2
Tomorrow shall be my dancing day, Op 75 No 2
A Gallery Carol
A Gallery Carol
A Gallery Carol
Choir
Petite Suite for Recorder and Strings: IV Marche funèbre, I Prélude
Petite Suite for Recorder and Strings: IV Marche funèbre, I Prélude
Petite Suite for Recorder and Strings: IV Marche funèbre, I Prélude
Tomorrow shall be my dancing day
John Gardner, Timothy Lambourn, Jesus College Cambridge Choir & Mark Williams
Tomorrow shall be my dancing day
Tomorrow shall be my dancing day
Composer
Performer
Choir
Conductor
Tomorrow Shall Be My Dancing Day
Tomorrow Shall Be My Dancing Day
Tomorrow Shall Be My Dancing Day
Performer
Tomorrow shall be my dancing day
Tomorrow shall be my dancing day
Tomorrow shall be my dancing day
Choir
A Scots Overture
A Scots Overture
A Scots Overture
Tomorrow shall be my dancing day
Tomorrow shall be my dancing day
Tomorrow shall be my dancing day
Symphony No 1 in D Minor Opus 2: 2nd movement Scherzo-Allegro
Symphony No 1 in D Minor Opus 2: 2nd movement Scherzo-Allegro
