Kelly Willis
Kelly Willis (born October 2, 1968) is an American country music singer-songwriter, whose music has been described as alternative country and new traditionalist.
Whatever Way the Wind Blows
Heaven's Just A Sin Away
Afternoon's Gone Blind
Baby Take A Piece Of My Heart
We'll Do It For Love Next Time
Fool's Paradise
Freewheeling
Don't Step Away From Me
Don't Step Away
Up All Night
Don't Come The Cowboy With Me Sonny Jim!
Too Much To Ask
9,999,999 Tears
You Can't Take It With You
One More Night
Long Way Home
Border Radio
That's How I Got To Memphis
They're Blind
Sweet Sundown
Departing Louisiana
I'll go to my grave loving you
Harper Valley PTA
Motor City Man
Pike County Rose
Nobody Wants To Go To The Moon Anymore
Sweet Little One
Not Forgotten You
Time Has Told Me
Take Me Down
If I Left You
