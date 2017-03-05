Robert Edward Series Baigent is a British conductor, composer, and organist. He is musical director of the Waterperry Opera Festival,, assistant conductor of the Colorado Symphony, and principal guest conductor of the Denver Young Artists Orchestra. Previously he was conductor of the London Young Sinfonia, organ scholar at Jesus College, Cambridge and conductor of Cambridge University Symphony Orchestra. He also directs the Percival Ensemble, a Cambridge-based orchestra that he founded in 2014.

Baigent has won prizes in numerous composition competitions, including the Stainer and Bell Award for Choral Composition, the BBC Inspire Competition 2013, and the NCEM Young Composers Award. His work Joie de Vivre was commissioned for and played at the unveiling of a plaque to mark the first performance of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony in the City of Westminster. Baigent's compositions have been performed by the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House under Antonio Pappano, the Aurora Orchestra under Nicholas Collon, the Bath Philharmonia and Fretwork. In 2015 a recording of his organ work Bright spark, shot from a brighter place was released by the German CD label Jubal.